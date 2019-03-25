Rock Band KANSAS Coming to Owensboro Sportscenter

Rock Band KANSAS Coming to Owensboro Sportscenter

March 25th, 2019 Kentucky, Owensboro

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Tumblr WhatsApp

The iconic classic rock band KANSAS will be hitting the stage in Owensboro. The band will be performing at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Saturday, June 8th at 8 p.m.

KANSAS has a career spanning more than four decades and a catalog that includes 15 studio albums and two 1 million-selling gold singles, ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ and ‘Dust in the Wind’.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 29th at 10 a.m. Tickets are $49, $69, and $95 and will be available online at Owensboro Tickets, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 270-297-9932.

Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.