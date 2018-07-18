Robotic cats help dementia patients

Memorial Hospital in Jasper has a ten bed transitional geriatric psychiatric care center. During their short time at Memorial, the patients get short term help before moving off to a longer care facility or back home. When they move on the patients may also pick up a new possession, a robotic cat.

The hospital’s behavioral health team has interns, and one in January of 2017 wondered if robotic cats could work to help patients with dementia when they get irritable. She received a grant and the research commenced. What they found was that the robotic cats worked just as well as any animal for pet therapy.

Doctors say they introduce the cats from afar. If the patient is feeling irritable or confused, which are common symptoms of dementia or similar illnesses, a nurse will ask if the patient can quickly look after their cat. This works as a distraction for the patient and gives them some purpose.

The program has been a hit. During the year and a half it’s been going on, 24 patients have taken the cats with them to continue reaping the benefits.

The costs of robotic cats are not put onto the patient. They are actually all bought via charitable donation. A way to donate to this program is through the Memorial Foundation. Follow this link for more information on how to donate – https://www.mhhcc.org/foundation.aspx?id=1952

