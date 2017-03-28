Home Indiana Evansville Robot Created by UE Students Works to Protect Against Fires March 28th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Engineering students at University of Evansville have created a robot that can protect people in the event of a fire.

Tuesday, UE students showed what the robot can do.

The robot has the ability to respond when a fire alarm goes off.

It then finds the fire and works to extinguish it.

One UE student says the robot can make a difference.

“Hopefully in the future we can all have these in our homes and if anything bad happens, unfortunately bad things happen, we have a robot there to save our lives instead of having someone risk their lives,” Rene Perez, UE Senior said.

The robot is competing in North Carolina this weekend.

At the competition, the robot must fully extinguish the fire in four minutes, after the alarm goes off.

