Robert Doerr Reward Fund Stands at $6k

Earlier this month, the Evansville Fire Department started a reward fund to help find Robert Doerr’s killer. As of Friday, March 22nd, the fund stands at $6,000.

Donations are still being accepted. Anyone wishing to contribute can do so through the Firefighter’s Credit Union, Facebook, and GoFundMe.

All accounts are titled ‘Robert Doerr Justice Fund’.

Anyone with information on Doerr’s death can contact the Evansville Police Department or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Previous story:

Reward Fund Created to Find Person Responsible for Robert Doerr’s Death

