Robbery Suspect Hides in Ditch after Fleeing from Police

Daviess County deputies track down a robbery suspect hiding in a ditch after a manhunt near an elementary school. 26-year-old Seth Fenwick, of Owensboro, is facing several charges, including fleeing police and carrying a concealed weapon.

Around 11:00 Wednesday night, deputies pulled over Fenwick on Highway 54 in front of Highland Elementary School. Deputies said he ran away, but a K-9 officer found him in a nearby ditch under water.

Deputies said he was carrying a large knife, brass knuckles, and a bag with several items from Walmart.

Fenwick is currently being held in the Daviess County Jail on a $5,880.90 cash only bond. His charges include fleeing police, carrying a concealed weapon, criminal trespassing, tampering with physical evidence, disorderly conduct, and receiving stolen property.

