44News | Evansville, IN

Robbery Suspect Hides in Ditch after Fleeing from Police

Robbery Suspect Hides in Ditch after Fleeing from Police

April 13th, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Daviess County deputies track down a robbery suspect hiding in a ditch after a manhunt near an elementary school. 26-year-old Seth Fenwick, of Owensboro, is facing several charges, including fleeing police and carrying a concealed weapon.

Around 11:00 Wednesday night, deputies pulled over Fenwick on Highway 54 in front of Highland Elementary School. Deputies said he ran away, but a K-9 officer found him in a nearby ditch under water.

Deputies said he was carrying a large knife, brass knuckles, and a bag with several items from Walmart.

Fenwick is currently being held in the Daviess County Jail on a $5,880.90 cash only bond. His charges include fleeing police, carrying a concealed weapon, criminal trespassing, tampering with physical evidence, disorderly conduct, and receiving stolen property.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.