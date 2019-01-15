Robbery Suspect Arraigned in Court

The man accused of stealing a truck in Henderson and robbing a bank in Evansville is formally charged for one of the alleged crimes. Bobby Shields appeared in Henderson Circuit Court Tuesday morning.

He’s been charged with stealing a truck from Gibbs Die Casting in Henderson during employee orientation last Thursday.

Authorities say he then used that truck in a robbery at a Fifth Third Bank in Evansville. Police say Shields walked into the bank on Washington Avenue, slipped the teller a note and fled in the stolen truck.

Shields was arrested Friday in Henderson. He’s due back in court January 23rd in Henderson County.

Shields still faces extradition to Vanderburgh County to answer to the bank robbery charge.

