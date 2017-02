A jury acquits a man accused of robbing an Evansville convenience store last summer.

Andre Bell was accused of robbing the Sunbeam Market on North Kentucky Avenue at gunpoint.

Police say the suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded cash.

But Friday, the jury found Bell not guilty on two counts and he was released.

