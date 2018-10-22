44News | Evansville, IN

Robbery and Shooting in Owensboro Prompts Investigation

October 22nd, 2018 Owensboro

Owensboro police are investigating a possible robbery where a person was shot over the weekend.

Police responded to the area of Tamarack Road and Lovell Drive on October 21st at 10:29PM on reports of a possible robbery where shots were fired. One person sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are seeking information on the suspect. Anyone with information is asked contact OPD at 270-687-8888.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

 

 

 

