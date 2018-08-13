Robbery at Western Ribeye Under Investigation

Evansville Police are investigating a robbery that occurred over the weekend at Western Ribeye.

This incident happened August 11th at the popular restaurant on Boeke Road.

A woman told police she was leaving with the night deposit when a man approached her asking for a cigarette while she was getting into her car. When the woman turned towards the man, she says he grabbed the night deposit and took off running southbound on Roosevelt Avenue from Tennessee Avenue.

No suspects have been named yet. Anyone with information is asked to called Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7896.

