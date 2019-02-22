Rob Zombie/Marilyn Manson “Notorious Twins of Evil” Tour Tickets on Sale Today!

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson have just confirmed their “Notorious Twins of Evil” tour which Billboard said, “Makes a big rock show feel like not only the right place to be, but also the best.”

Rob Zombie’s new album is due out later this year and he is currently putting the finishing touches on his new film “Three from Hell”.

Marilyn Manson is working on the follow up to his critically acclaimed 2017 release “Heaven Upside Down”.





The tour will make a stop in Evansville on Sunday, July 14th at The Ford Center!

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning today at 10 am local time at livenation.com.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments