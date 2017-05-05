Home Indiana Roadtrip Nation Accepting Applications for Free Road Trip in Indiana May 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Roadtrip Nation initiative is sending Hoosier students an opportunity to travel the state for free. Applications are being accepted through Monday, May 22nd.

The road trip will allow applicants to see the “Crossroads of America” in a different light. They will get to talk to their heroes, job crushes and anyone doing awesome things.

Applicants must be 18 years old who are pursuing or plan to pursue some form of post-secondary education (four-year university, two-year university, community college, vocational school, trade school, etc.) can apply.

People must be able to commit to two weeks of travel in August. If you are chosen you will be able to travel around Indiana in one of the Roadtrip Nation RVs.

This road trip is for a TV show so the winner will be filmed and shared on public television and other video platforms.

Individuals who are chosen will help plan the trip, and will work with Roadtrip Nation to book interviews. All travel expenses, including a daily stipend for food are paid for by Roadtrip Nation.

To apply, visit Roadtrip Nation – Indiana.

For more information, visit Roadtrip Nation.

Comments

comments