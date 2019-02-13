Roads in Vanderburgh County to Close Due to High Water

Several roads in Vanderburgh County are closing due to high water and flooding. The following roads are closed to all traffic, and officials ask that you avoid these areas:

S. Green River Rd from I-69 to Lynn Rd

Lenn Rd from Pollack Ave to S. Green River Rd

River Rd from U.S 41 to Nugent Rd

Seminary Rd from Duesner Rd to Old Henderson Rd

County Line Rd(East) from Millersburg to Warrick County Line

Pleasant Rd from Cypress Dale Rd to Bayou Creek Rd

Old Henderson Rd from Duesner Rd to Golden Rule Rd changed to Nurrenbern to Golden Rule Rd

Happe Rd from Duesner Rd to Old Henderson Rd

King Rd from Old Henderson Rd to Happe Rd

Hickory Ridge Rd from Old Henderson Rd to Happe Rd

Golden Rule Rd from Old Henderson Rd to Seminary Rd

Waterworks Rd from Veteran’s Memorial Pkwy to Hwy 41

Lyle Rd from Nurrenbern Rd to Bayou Creek Rd

W. Franklin Rd from Smith Diamond Rd to Seminary Rd

Roth Rd from Seminary Rd to Cypress Dale

Shore Rd

Cypress Dale from Seminary Rd to W. Franklin

S. Weinbach from the Levee to River Rd

Newman Rd from Hickory Ridge Rd to Old Henderson Rd

Duesner Rd from Seminary Rd to Happe Rd

Schissler Rd from W. Franklin Rd to Posey County

Eisterhold Rd from Pleasant Rd to Seminary Rd

Bayou Creek Rd from Old Henderson to Schmuck Rd

Schmuck Rd from Bayou Creek to Schissler Rd

