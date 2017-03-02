Home Indiana Roads in Gibson County to Close for 24 Hours Due to Storm Damage March 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Residents should avoid some roads in Gibson County for the next 24 hours. County Road 1000 South and State Road 65 will be closed for the next 24 hours due to the storm damage Tuesday night.

S.R. 65 will be closed from C.R. 1000S to the Owensville Community School. Storm damage near C.R. 1000S and Koch Airport has closed as well. Drivers will have to find detour routes around these areas.

Drivers are also asked to avoid these areas so families can recover their items. Utility crews will be working in the area as well.

