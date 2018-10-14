Home Illinois Roads Closed In Gallatin County Due To Bridge Replacement October 14th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Illinois

Construction on a bridge in Shawneetown is set to begin this week.

The Shawneetown- New Haven Blacktop begins on Monday, October 15 in Gallatin County. The bridge located about 3 miles north of Shawneetown, has sank over the past couple of years due to mine subsidence under the bridge. Which has led to the a weight limit being imposed of 15 tons.

The Shawneetown- New Haven Road will be closed from Highline Road to Porter Road beginning on Monday morning.

