Roads Closed in Dubois County

Several roads in Dubois County are closing due to high water. Below is the list of roads to avoid:
- County Road 875W south of County Road 150N
- • County Road 50N west of County Road 750W
- • County Road 800W north of County Road 300S
- • Division Road east of County Road 600W
- • County Road 620W at Dillon Creek
- • County Road 150S west of Old Huntingburg Road
- • Ell Creek Road north of County Road 400S
- • Portersville Bridge Road north of the Daviess County bridge
- • Portersville Road West east of County Road 500W
- • Portersville Road West between county roads 500W and 600W
- • County Road 700N east of Portersville Road
- • County Road 600N west of County Road 200W
- • Old Huntingburg Road north of County Road 400S
- • County Road 400S west of Ell Creek Road