Roads Closed in Dubois County

Several roads in Dubois County are closing due to high water. Below is the list of roads to avoid:

County Road 875W south of County Road 150N

• County Road 50N west of County Road 750W

• County Road 800W north of County Road 300S

• Division Road east of County Road 600W

• County Road 620W at Dillon Creek

• County Road 150S west of Old Huntingburg Road

• Ell Creek Road north of County Road 400S

• Portersville Bridge Road north of the Daviess County bridge

• Portersville Road West east of County Road 500W

• Portersville Road West between county roads 500W and 600W

• County Road 700N east of Portersville Road

• County Road 600N west of County Road 200W

• Old Huntingburg Road north of County Road 400S

• County Road 400S west of Ell Creek Road

