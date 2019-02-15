Roads Closed in Dubois County

February 15th, 2019 Indiana

Several roads in Dubois County are closing due to high water. Below is the list of roads to avoid:

  • County Road 875W south of County Road 150N
  • • County Road 50N west of County Road 750W
  • • County Road 800W north of County Road 300S
  • • Division Road east of County Road 600W
  • • County Road 620W at Dillon Creek
  • • County Road 150S west of Old Huntingburg Road
  • • Ell Creek Road north of County Road 400S
  • • Portersville Bridge Road north of the Daviess County bridge
  • • Portersville Road West east of County Road 500W
  • • Portersville Road West between county roads 500W and 600W
  • • County Road 700N east of Portersville Road
  • • County Road 600N west of County Road 200W
  • • Old Huntingburg Road north of County Road 400S
  • • County Road 400S west of Ell Creek Road

