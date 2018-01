Home Kentucky Henderson Roads Close As Crews Work to Fix Water Main Break in Henderson January 22nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

The southbound lanes of Green Street in Henderson are closed for a water main break.

The break happened between Dixon and Jefferson Streets near the riverfront.

This is right by the Cancun Mexican Restaurant.

Crews are out working on the break and say they’ll have the southbound lanes closed for hours.

Drivers, however, can get around the blocked lanes on side streets.

They expect to have everything fixed by the morning commute.



