Roadeo Event Designed to Help KYTC Workers Improve Skills

It’s time for the annual Roadeo Competition for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet workers. The yearly competition is more than fun – it also helps crews hone their skills.

There are several obstacle courses workers compete in like truck and slow plow, motor grader, and a semi and lowboy trailer course.

Even a backhoe challenge is part of the games.

KYTC officials say this isn’t just about braggin rights – their focus is on improving everyone’s skills so they stay safe.

The winner of today’s event will move on to the state round, and from there move on to regional and national events.

Roadeo competitions are held in several states.

