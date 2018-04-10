Home Indiana Evansville Road Workers Talk About National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week April 10th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

It’s National Work Zone Safety Awareness week and here in the Hoosier state, transportation officials want to connect with those who use our roads every day. They’re hoping that by showing people what it’s like to work in a construction zone, drivers will realize how dangerous it can be.

The Federal Highway Administration says every thirteen hours, one person dies in a work zone while every thirteen minutes, one injury happens. While many are on the lookout for workers – four out of five victims in work zone crashes are actually motorists.

National Work Zone Safety Awareness week aims to make drivers aware of the every day danger road workers face. INDOT communications director, Jason Tiller says, “It’s something we take very seriously at INDOT. It’s something we hope the public will take very seriously as well because as you will find out in just a little bit usually the difference between life and death for some of these people is about eighteen inches.”

Many INDOT workers can agree that work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility. INDOT worker, Lesa Ward says, “There’s accidents daily in work zones from people not paying attention, signs getting knocked down and our people, our employees’ hard hats get flown off every day because people flying through the work zones and not slowing down. It could be just as easily a person.”

