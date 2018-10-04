Home Kentucky Road Worker Injured on William Natcher Parkway October 4th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A road worker with Scott’s Construction was flown to a hospital following an incident on the William Natcher Parkway.

On October 3rd, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the roadway after receiving a report that a worker had been struck by another Scotty’s truck in the closed work lane on the parkway.

Officials say the victim was speaking to a fellow worker in a truck and after the conversation walked behind the vehicle. The driver of the truck, unaware the victim was behind the vehicle, then backed up and struck the victim.

They were flown by PHI to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.

The severity of the victim’s injuries are not known at this time.

