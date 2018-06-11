Road Work to Begin in Henderson

Road closures and delays will begin in Henderson today as the city starts milling streets and alleys.

This ahead of their paving and repair projects.

Detours are set up where roads are closed and signs will be placed to direct traffic during the road work.

Below are the roads that are effected by the repairs in Henderson:

North Lincoln Avenue, from U.S. 2084 to the end.

1313 Fairground Lane (patch).

Clay Street, from South Holloway to Fagan Street.

Canterbury Court, from the end to South Main Street.

South Alves Street, from Harris Drive to Fairground Lane.

Seventh Street, from Merritt Drive to North Main Street.

Powell Street, from Atkinson Street to Maple Street.

Powell Street, patch at CSX railroad tracks.

Maple Street, from Washington Street to Powell Street.

Powell and Maple, patch.

Watson Lane, patches.

Countryview, patches.

700 Eighth Street patch.

Johnson Drive, rebuild.

First Street to Holloway Street, L-shaped alley.

Alvasia Street to Alves Street, alley.

804 Clay Street, alley entrance repair.

823 Washington Street, alley entrance repair.

935 North Elm Street, alley entrance repair.

460 South Adams Street, alley entrance repair.

421 Plum Street, alley alley entrance repair.

New ADA parking lot, Dog Park in Community Park.

Newman Park walking trail repairs.

