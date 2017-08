Home Indiana Road Work to Start on County Road 25 August 4th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

People driving through a part of Gibson County will also run into some road work next week.

The Sheriff’s Office says crews will be doing chip and seal work along Fort Branch-Haubstadt Road or County Road 25 West this Monday.

That work is set to run from 8:30 p.m. until 10 a.m.

