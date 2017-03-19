44News | Evansville, IN

Road Work on Oak Hill Road Monday

March 19th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

In Evansville, Oak Hill Road will be closed to traffic between Oak View Court and Whetstone Road, beginning Monday to allow for the reconstruction of the Oak Hill Road and Heckel Road intersection.

There will be a signed detour route for the Oak Hill Road closure that will include Millersburg Road, Green River Road and Lynch Road.

Officials say Oak Hill Road will be temporarily reopened Easter weekend to provide access to Bethlehem Church of Christ.

Oak Hill Road will be open to all traffic May 4TH.

 

