Road Trips for Labor Day

The kids are back in school, but your chances for road tripping aren’t over.

With Labor Day approaching, it’s time to think about plucking the family from the couch for some good times!

Whether your family enjoys nature, or pushing pedal to metal for bragging rights, we’ve got some road trips that are fun for everyone.

Welcome to nature at its finest!

Hemlock Cliffs is a place of tranquility and reflection.

This beautiful valley boasts a cool climate because of the box canyons, seasonal waterfalls which freeze over and are absolutely gorgeous in winter, stunning cliffs, jagged bluffs, a dense forest canopy and sandstone formations.

If you like overhangs, rock shelters and ravines surrounded by lush vegetation?





This fairy forest is for you.

And just under your feet in the limestone, are springs, small caves, and subterranean conduits.

Squire Boone Caverns is a spectacle of mother nature at her very finest!

With rushing streams and rarely seen underground waterfalls, you’ll be ooh-ing and ahh-ing at every turn, trust me.

The cavern walls, ceilings, and floors are just adorned with stalactites, stalagmites, ribbons, flowstone and more in this natural wonder, that imagine…took millions of years to create.

Another cool thing is that this is a living cave with its own growing ecosystem!

And I love the creative use of lighting, it adds a magical feel to traveling a third of a mile underground.

Did I mention that the cave houses the largest rimstone dams open to the public?

Ever wanted to pretend to be Jeff Gordon, or even Super Mario, by zooming around a race track?

You can!

Just don’t drop banana peels behind you, please.

French Lick West Baden Indoor Karting, near the border of French Lick, is the place to race.

Climb into the state of the art karts for a pure adrenaline rush!

They feature not one, but two adult state of the art go kart race tracks where you can accelerate, power slide, and slip past the competition to win.

All these experiences are about an hour and a half from Evansville.

You can enjoy one, or make it a Labor Day weekend and have all the fun!

