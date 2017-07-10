Road Trip: White Oaks Cabins

These ain’t your Mama’s cabins…

Take a break from it all, including the internet, by visiting White Oaks Cabins on Patoka Lake.

Often referred to as “A Piece of Heaven”, White Oaks Resort is over 90 acres of peaceful, wooded property…which makes it the perfect getaway for nature lovers, overworked and stressed out Corporate types, and lovers looking for a romantic escape.

There’s wildflowers, a stocked pond, you can hike the dry creek bed and hunt for fossils; and if you do bring the kids, there’s a playground and small petting zoo.

And the cabins?



All have their own flavor, right down to the types of dishes in the cabinets.

The “Hansel and Gretel” is adorable, and perfect for sharing with another couple, or even the kids.

And it has an outdoor hot tub!

The names all tell a story, like a Celtic name that I can’t pronounce, but it means “Prayer House in the Woods”.

“Woods View” is one of two pet friendly cabins, but don’t let the name fool you…every cabin has a view of the woods.

And keep in mind, that this is just minutes away from Patoka Lake!

When I go, I always come back feeling recharged and ready to go, with new and creative ideas for work!

And if you get tired of the peace and quiet, and need people?

About 15 minutes away are 2 of my favorite new places:

Sip wine slushes at the beautiful, award winning Patoka Lake Winery, then grab some of the best barbecue around at Patoka Lake Pub N Grub!

Get away from it all at White Oaks Cabins, you won’t regret it.

