Road Trip: Southern California (pt. 2)

Summertime means road trips and vacations!

We’re continuing our adventures in SoCal, exploring the hidden gems and iconic locations.

We started the day in San Pedro, which is our quiet base of Operations, then we visited Downtown L.A. for a few hours, a quick trip to the sand, water, and shops in Hermosa Beach; now, it’s time to check out the nightlife!

I told you that we weren’t doing a lot of “tourist-y” things, but some things you really have to see with your own eyes…and the Santa Monica Pier is only an hour away from our Air B&B.

…

And, I’m right, it’s worth seeing.



Plus, the rest of the area isn’t bad either.

Bring a sweater, temps get up to about 77…for the HIGH.

I found one actual club here, but the line is a mile long, and vacations aren’t about standing in those.

We’re in luck!

Several restaurants in the area push back the tables and become impromptu, and packed, dance floors.

Ma’Kai Signature Cocktail list won them “Best Cocktail Lounge” 2 years running!

We’ve got a full day ahead, so time to get going.

About an hour away from our base is something so iconic that we can’t pass it up…the Hollywood sign.

And it’s a hike, so we can work off all the good food.

What no one tells you, is that this hike is straight up hill, and winds through neighborhoods so at times you feel like you’re trespassing.

But all of the epic vistas, and the clean air, are worth it.

It takes about 2 hours just to get a good and close picture, and that’s about all I’m willing to give to this.

I’ve got more fun planned for our last day, but for now we all need some rest.

Tune in Thursday for the conclusion to our SoCal Adventures!

