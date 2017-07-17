Road Trip: Southern California (pt.1)

Summer is the time when most of us go Adventuring…

I’ve shown you how to navigate the Tri State, now let’s go on trip farther afield, and experience Southern California!

I decided to make my base in a quiet area that looks like it should be pronounced San Pay-dro, (San Pedro) but the locals call it San Pee-dro, so that’s what we’re going to call it.

Every morning when I walked outside of my Air B&B, I could hear the seals barking!

Coffee and breakfast are a short walk away, and the yards?

Beautiful.



First up?

A trip to Downtown LA, because why not?

The traffic wasn’t bad, like I expected it to be, and it’s only about a 45 minute drive.

Always look up, if I hadn’t, I would have missed spotting a rooftop restaurant!

Perch LA is a French inspired rooftop bistro that offers unobstructed views of Downtown Los Angeles that makes it feel as though you are floating at the skyline.

The ambiance at Perch LA is incredibly unique, and don’t even get me started on the French cuisine!

You know that I love discovering gems, so I’m going to skip things like the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and hit up The Last Bookstore.

And wasn’t disappointed.

The Last Bookstore is California’s largest used and new book and record store, and it’s HUGE!

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in here, then it probably doesn’t exist.

Not to mention, it’s just a neat place to hang out.

Now, we need a beach.

Another quick 45 minute trip, and you can relax, shop, dine, or skate at Hermosa Beach.

And when you’ve had enough of the surf and sand, I recommend The Palmilla.

It’s an absolutely stunning restaurant, and the cocktail menu is on point.

Their Baja style Mexican food was absolutely inspiring…they even make their own tortillas!

We’ve got lots more SoCal Adventuring to do, but for now it’s time to say goodbye.

Tune in tomorrow for more!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premiere Designs: Donna Robinson

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments