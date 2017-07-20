Road Trip: SoCal (pt.3)

It’s the final day of our Adventures in Southern California (insert sad face here), and I’ve saved the best for last!

I don’t want to give it all away, so you’ll have to watch the video.

Quick note for budding MMJ’s and Videographers: I shot all 3 segments on a Sony Handycam (about $200), and an iPhone 6s.

I wasn’t willing to take my Canon xf100 on some of these hikes…

But it just goes to show you that you don’t need expensive equipment, just ingenuity.

