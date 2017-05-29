Road Trip: Patoka Lake Winery

Never heard of it?

That’s probably because they just celebrated their FIRST birthday!

They hit the ground running, and have already won several awards!

We’re lucky enough that our Biker’s Black and Blue has won two golds. It is our blackberry/blueberry mix and a little special mixture in there. We won’t divulge all the ingredients, but it has won two golds.

I tried it, and if you like sweet wine, this one is for you!



And also…

It’s the very first time a new winery in story’s history to have won a gold medal in any category being a brand new winery so we are really excited.

So, you KNOW it’s good.

And we’ve had a Das Apfel that has won a silver, our Riesling’s won a silver, and our Captain Chardonnay, which is obviously a boat theme to go with the lake, has also won in Indianapolis.

#LEGIT

Located alongside other tourist attractions, you can make a whole day, or even a weekend out of your visit!

We actually have winery suites and we have silo suites. Our silo suites are two stories. You have the main level with a half-bath and fully equipped kitchenette.

Upstairs, king-sized bed, jacuzzi tub, all have fireplaces. Our winery suites are one room, one bedroom, again, full kitchenette, fireplace, and Jacuzzi tubs.

I believe we’re the very first winery in Indiana where you can stay in a winery.

Isn’t that awesome?!

Plus, you can throw parties there!

We actually just had our very first event this last weekend. We had a wedding reception in our events center, which has just opened, holds about 200-250 people depending on what else is being done in the event center. The barrel room is one of our rooms that can hold about 36 people. You can have bridal showers, we’ve had baby showers, we’ve had company outings.

I want a “company outing” to Patoka Lake Winery…hint, hint…

What’s coming up this Summer at the winery?

We have wine and painting classes coming up in June, musicians coming up in July.

Feel like road tripping yet?

When you do go, I recommend their Barrel Blend, even though they want to age it for another year.

You can see more of a suite’s interior in my Facebook Live video:

