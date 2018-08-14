Home Indiana Evansville Road Restrictions in Evansville for Sewer Replacement and Upgrades August 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility starts work next week on an existing sewer project.

Deig Brothers plan to start on a manhole replacement project just north of Highcroft Drive on the eastside of the city.

The work means both lanes of traffic on south Burkhardt Road will be closed between east Walnut Street and east Oak Street.

Traffic on Burkhardt Road will be closed to thru traffic for the southbound lane at Williamsburg Drive and the northbound lane at outer Lincoln Avenue.

The roadwork is expected to last two weeks, weather permitting. A map of the affected roads can be seen below.

