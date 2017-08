Home Kentucky Road Repair to Start on West Fourth Street in Owensboro August 4th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

In Owensboro, road work will start on a section of West Fourth Street next week.

Starting Monday, the left turn lane on West Fourth from Cedar to Locust Streets will close.

Crews will be doing general repair work in that area for about three days.

The other lanes of West Fourth will stay open during this time and there will be a marked detour.

