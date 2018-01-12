Home Indiana Road Reopens after Semi Fire Blocks U.S. 41 in Gibson County January 12th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A busy intersection in Gibson County was shut down for part of the morning due to a problem with a semi truck. It happened at Highway 41 and Warrenton Road just north of Interstate 64 just after 7 a.m.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle said a semi truck carrying 80,000 gallons of fuel caught on fire and a wrecker had to be called in to move it.

The fire was put out quickly. It took crews about an hour to clear the area.

There were no injuries in this incident, but it backed up traffic on HWY 41.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

