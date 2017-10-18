Home Indiana Road Reopens Following Accident On Highway 41 In Gibson County October 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A road is open following an accident on Highway 41 in Gibson County. Crews shut down HWY 41 at 350 South to clean up the scene.

But U.S. 41 is open at County Road 350 S, but 350 South east of HWY 41 is still closed from the accident.

There’s no word on what caused the crash or how many injuries there were.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Crews have shut down HWY 41 at 350 S to clean up the scene.

There’s no word on when the road will reopen.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Comments

comments