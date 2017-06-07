Home Kentucky Road Rage Incident Nets Drug Arrests in Daviess County June 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

A road rage incident in Daviess County, Kentucky resulted in drug arrests. The incident happened Wednesday just before 2 a.m. on the Natcher Parkway.

Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies say 32-year-old Sarah Dickerson called to say she was hit by a car, and was following it.

Investigators say Dickerson actually hit the suspect’s vehicle several times, and both parties knew each other.

A search of the vehicle turned up five pounds of marijuana, 45 grams of meth, a handgun and more than $300 in cash.

James Smith and Lacey Whitledge, both of Owensboro, are charged with trafficking a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dickerson is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment.

