Road Rage Incident Nets Drug Arrests in Daviess County
A road rage incident in Daviess County, Kentucky resulted in drug arrests. The incident happened Wednesday just before 2 a.m. on the Natcher Parkway.
Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies say 32-year-old Sarah Dickerson called to say she was hit by a car, and was following it.
Investigators say Dickerson actually hit the suspect’s vehicle several times, and both parties knew each other.
A search of the vehicle turned up five pounds of marijuana, 45 grams of meth, a handgun and more than $300 in cash.
James Smith and Lacey Whitledge, both of Owensboro, are charged with trafficking a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dickerson is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment.