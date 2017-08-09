Home Indiana Evansville Road Patching Set to Start on Red Bank Road August 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Some road patching is set to begin on Red Bank Road in Evansville. The work will be done between Upper Mt. Vernon Road and New Harmony Road. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and be aware of slowed traffic.

Road patching is slated to begin Wednesday, August 9th.

After the road is patched, milling and resurfacing will be completed on Red Bank Road. There’s no word on when the milling and resurfacing work will be done.

The completion date for this project is Friday, September 1st, weather permitting.

Comments

comments