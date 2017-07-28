Home Indiana Evansville Road Open After Dump Truck Flips, Spills Load Near Mayse Farm Market July 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A road is open after a dump truck spilled its load Friday morning in Evansville. Crews were sent to 6400 North St. Joe Avenue at Mayse Farm Market to clean up the mess. The roadway was closed from Wimberg Road to Meier Road for around two hours.

The driver lost control of the truck and flipped over, spilling his load.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

There’s no word on what caused the driver to lose control of his truck.

Comments

comments