Road in Union County Blocked by Downed Building

A section of road is blocked to traffic in the city of Sturgis due to a building with a structural issue that’s created a hazard for drivers.

KY 365/ North Monroe Street is blocked between U.S. 60 and 4th Street due to the hazard. The City of Sturgis says they place to use an excavator to raze the building.

The road closure is along KY 365 between the 1.4 an 1.5 milepoint.

The city says it will attempt to give timely notice when the roadway will reopen at the affected location.

