Road Crossings to be Affected By Rail Replacement Project

December 13th, 2017 Indiana

A rail replacement project will affect a portion of the road near Francisco in Gibson County.

Contractors for Norfolk Southern Railroad say that project started Wednesday and will work east affecting crossing over the next several weeks.

The work will wrap up east of Oakland City. Each crossing will be closed for about a day and drivers are asked to keep abreast of detours or find alternate routes.

Road crossings to be impacted by rail replacement project:

  • CR 450 E
  • CR 550 E
  • Division St.
  • CR 725 E
  • CR 850 E
  • CR 950 E
  • CR 1050 E
  • West St.
  • Franklin St.
  • Clay St.
  • Oak St.
  • Madison St.
  • Mulberry
  • Grove St.
  • Columbia St.
  • Main St. (SR 357)
  • Broadway St. & Washington St.
  • Harrison St.
  • Jackson St.
  • S CR 1275 East
  • CR 525 S

