Road Crews Working to Fix Pothole Problem in Henderson January 29th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Henderson, Kentucky

When it gets very cold and then very hot quickly it’s usually bad news for roads. Water contracts and expands which causes potholes.

The city of Henderson is doing their best to fix the issue. Henderson has more than 100 miles of road and the city says it only has two crews to keep track of and address all those potholes.

City of Henderson Roads Superintendent Steve Gibson says, “It’s going to take some time because we can’t just fix the pothole. We’re going to have to dig it up and put a good base on it and make a whole new street.”

Gibson says he’s learning every day about potholes and has made it a priority this summer to get them fixed.

Residents are encouraged to call the city of Henderson to report any bad potholes (270-831-1234).

