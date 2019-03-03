Road Crews Preparing for Freezing Temperatures

The roads are still wet in some spots from the snow we saw earlier in the day. Temperatures are going to dip down into the low teens, which means you may be seeing black ice during your Monday morning commute.

Highway officials are urging the tri-state community to take their time on the roads Monday.

Even though 15 mile per hour winds should help dry off the roads before temperatures drop to the low teens, the roads could still freeze overnight.

“The next two or three nights we have lows down in the teens. We have wind chills I believe that are going to be down around zero so if you are going out, just be sure that you’re prepared for those kind of temperatures,” says Keith Todd, Public Information Officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

“Well unfortunately the only thing I can do is dress warmly and fill up my car and make sure that I do what I need to do to stay warm,” says Gary Morris.

When temperatures get this bitterly cold, situations that are typically an inconvenience could be life threatening.

If you don’t already have a winter weather emergency kit in your car, now is the time to make one. Also be sure to dress in warm layers even if you are not expecting to leave your house for very long.

