Road Construction Scheduled for S.R. 65 Near Owensville

Drivers will want to avoid a section of State Road 65 in Gibson County in the coming weeks. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a full closure on S.R. 65 for a full-depth road reconstruction.

Crews will close S.R. 65 between S.R. 64 west of Princeton up to County Road 350 South on or around Monday, May 22nd.

Workers will be completely reconstructing the roadway, milling down to the roadbed, repairing the sub grade and replacing and fortifying the asphalt. Work is expected to last through the end of September.

This is the first phase of a three-phase project to reconstruct S.R. 65 from S.R. 64 to the Owensville City Limits and resurface the roadway through the town of Owensville.

The detour for this closure will be S.R. 65, S.R. 168 and U.S. 41.

During construction, only local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all others will have to use the detour.

