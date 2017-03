Home Indiana Evansville Road Closures Set to Begin Monday Near Berry Plastics March 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Drivers will want to avoid the area around Berry Plastics Monday morning. There will be road closures around the business set to begin at 6:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. This closure will be on Mary Street (north and south lanes) from Franklin Street to Divsion Street.

This road closure will be in place so that a machine can be unloaded at Berry Plastics.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

