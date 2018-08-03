Home Indiana Evansville Road closures planned for water main work in downtown Evansville August 3rd, 2018 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will temporarily close two streets in the downtown area beginning Monday, August 6, at 7:00 a.m. Crews need to inspect a 36-inch transition water main that runs under a portion of Riverside Drive and Ingle Street.

Ingle Avenue Closure and Detour

Beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, August 6, and ending at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 14

W. 3rd Street traffic at Ingle Street will be detoured to Court Street and then to N.W. 2nd Street

Riverside Drive/Veteran’s Memorial Parkway Closure and Detour

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 7, and ending at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 14

Outgoing downtown traffic from S.E. Riverside Dr. will be detoured to Cherry St., then to S.E. 2nd St., then to Adams Avenue/Shawnee Dr. back to Veteran’s Memorial Parkway

Incoming downtown traffic from Veteran’s Memorial Parkway will be detoured to Shawnee Drive/Adams Avenue, then to S.E. 2nd Street, then to Cherry Street back to Riverside Drive

The initial testing of this 36-inch line began in early 2018 when leak detection and pipeline integrity testing was performed utilizing state-of-the-art acoustic and electro-magnetic technologies.

The next step to confirm the existence and extent of any anomalies on this line will begin on August 6, 2018 at 7:00 a.m. when Ingle Street between N.W. 2nd Street and N.W. 3rd Street will be closed to traffic in order to excavate pavement and expose the 36-inch line.

Similar excavations at two different locations on the same 36-inch line will also necessitate closure of Riverside Drive/Veteran’s Memorial Parkway between Cherry Street and Shawnee Drive at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 7th. Work is expected to be completed and both closures are planned to be lifted by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 14th.

EWSU is cognizant of the inconvenience these road closures represent to the traveling public and temporary traffic signal modifications will be made to minimize delays. The patience of those affected is appreciated while these proactive measures are taken to ensure the continued delivery of safe and dependable drinking water.

For more information, contact Evansville Water & Sewer Utility Executive Director Allen Mounts at 812-436-7846.

