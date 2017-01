Home Kentucky Road Closures in Owensboro Due to Street Repairs January 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

There will be some road closures in Owensboro for road work. Crews will close Winchester Drive between Bradford Court and Berkshire Drive for street repairs. Work begins Tuesday, January 31st and will continue through Thursday, February 2nd, pending inclement weather. A detour will be marked for the closure. Drivers are asked to use caution while driving in the area.

