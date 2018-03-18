Road Closures in Ohio County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close ramps in the northwest quadrant of the Wendell Ford-Western Kentucky Parkway/William Natcher Parkway Interchange in Ohio County starting Monday, March 19, 2018. The closure of the two ramps is to allow concrete rehab work along each ramp and allow the ramp to be extended along each side. The Natcher Parkway southbound exit ramp to the Western Kentucky Parkway will close and the Western Kentucky Parkway westbound exit ramp to the Natcher Parkway southbound lanes will close on Monday, March 19th and remained closed for up to 5 weeks. Once the contractor completes work in the Northwest quadrant of the interchange, the crew will move to another quadrant and complete the same type of upgrades until ramps on all four quadrants of the Western Kentucky Pkwy and Natcher Parkway interchange have been addressed. Each 2-ramp quadrant is expected to have a 5 week closure.

Now, there will be a marked detour and this is a continuation from the last construction season.

Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and other personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

Timely traffic advisories for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict2. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.

Also another way to navigate traffic is at GoKY.KY.Gov or at WAZE.com or via the WAZE App.

