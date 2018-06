Home Indiana Evansville Road Closures in Evansville due to Railroad Work June 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

CSX will be closing numerous roads tomorrow, June 26th, for two to three days in Evansville.

This is being done so that they can replace ties in the railroad crossing at the following locations:

Allen Lane between Grove St and Kratzville RD

Maryland St between 9th AVE and 7 AVE

Franklin St between 9th Ave and Fulton Ave

Ohio St between 9th Ave and Fulton Ave

CSX has also said they will be closing access to a business on Wabash Avenue.

