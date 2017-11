Home Indiana Road Closures in Gibson County Due to Bridge Replacement Project November 21st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

There will be some road closures starting here soon. Beginning with a section of County Road 4400 West in Gibson County.

Drivers should avoid County Road 400 w. between State Road 168 and County Road 800 South starting November 27th.

Construction for a bridge replacement project is expected to last until April 2018.

