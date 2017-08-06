Road Closures Beginning Monday in Owensboro

Starting Monday, August 7TH, the left turn lane of West Fourth Street will be closed from Cedar to Locust. This closure should last about 3 days.

Also Monday, both lanes of Duke Drive from Booth Avenue to Wesleyan Park Drive will be closed for repairs. That closure will be in place until the end of the month.

There will be a one day lane closure on Gemini Drive from Carpenter to Southtown Boulevard starting tomorrow and going until Tuesday.

City sewer crews will close Hawthorne Drive from Fairfax Drive to Time Drive starting Monday. That closure will likely be in place for a week.

