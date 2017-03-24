Home Kentucky Road Closure Set for Drivers Between Dixon and Slaughters March 24th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Kentucky Pinterest

A road closure is taking effect on Monday for drivers near Dixon, Kentucky.

A section of KY 138 will be closed off between Dixon and Slaughters.

The closure is set for crews to turn the Y-intersection at KY 138 and 132 into a T-intersection.

The new intersection will improve traffic flow and make the area safer.

Drivers will take marked detours along US 41, KY 494, and 132.

The road closure is set to last about two weeks, and officials ask drivers to be aware of flaggers and work crews.

