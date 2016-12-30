Road Closure Planned on Hopkins-Caldwell County Line

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a portion of KY 293, or Providence-Princeton Rd., at the Hopkins-Caldwell County line starting Tuesday, January 3rd.

Utility crews will be moving power lines to get ready to build a new bridge over the Tradewater River. Crews plan to keep the road closed and starting tearing down the existing bridge as soon as possible.

The location of this road work is about 5 miles south of Providence and 14 miles north of Princeton between Taylor Bend Rd. and Government Bend Rd.

The total cost of the bridge project is just over $1.6 million dollars. The target date for the project to be complete is October 17, 2017.

