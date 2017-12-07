Home Indiana Evansville Road Closure Planned Along Weinbach for Water Main Project December 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A section of Weinbach Avenue will be closed as part of the Refresh Evansville Project. Weinbach Avenue will be closed from Southeastern Boulevard to East Blackford Avenue, beginning Monday, December 11th.

This is part of the $5.2 million Evansville Water and Sewer project to upgrade the 12,500 ft. long water main along Weinbach Avenue. EWSU maintains more than 1,000 miles of water lines, 600 miles of those lines are cast iron pipes, that are on average, 90 years old.

This is an ongoing water project, and will take decades to complete.

There’s no word on when that section of Weinbach will reopen.

For more information about this project, visit Refresh Evansville, or call EWSU at 812-436-7846.

Comments

comments